About this strain
Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Dosi Punch is a cross of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch F2. This indica-dominant strain comes in with flavors of grape, gas, and Cookies. Beautiful purple buds come blanketed in trichomes, and the THC-driven high is stoney, leaving consumers feeling happy and relaxed.
Dosi Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
9% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
