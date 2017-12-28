Peace Love 'n' Hippie Stuff PLHSlife
MOLLYJANE for Him
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Our MOLLYJANE will bring out the best in you, with our proprietary blends and patent pending formulas it will give you a cannabis experience unlike any other. We use the best organic Cannabis Flowers, Essential Oils and Herbs in the world. Giving you an experience in the bedroom and out we guarantee you have never felt before.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,648 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!