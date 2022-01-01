About this product
Incorporating CBD and CBN with the perfect amount of melatonin to put you in a serene sleep! Serene Sleep 1000 is a light minty flavor you just place under your tongue before you drift off to a perfect nights sleep. This full spectrum sleep oil helps you achieve the entourage effect to keep you in perfect balance to catch those zzzz’s
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Peace River Botanicals
Peace River Botanicals is a family farm in Punta Gorda , Florida. We specialize in high CBD hemp. All of our ladies are grown with love! Our goal is to help those with pain and anxiety to find a natural way to achieve balance through the use of hemp.