Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Powder Hound Disposable Cartridge 0.5g

by Pearl Extracts
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pearl Extracts
Pearl Extracts
Shop products
Since 2015, we've crafted small batch cannabis extracts from our small, family owned, Clean Green Certified facility in West Seattle.

We use real cannabis terpenes and 100% of our material is sourced from Washington State farms.

Our Promise is extract with the aroma and effect true to cannabis because we add nothing else. Just cannabis.

Contact us online any time for assistance learning to use your cartridge.