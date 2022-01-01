Scents available:

- Berries

- Cedarwood & Vanilla

- Coconut

- Coffee

- Eucalyptus & Spearmint

- Frankincense

- Lavender & Sage

- Lemon

- Pineapple

- Raspberry Vanilla

- Rose

- Sweet Chili Orange

- Unscented

- White Tea & Ginger



SHIPPING:

Pendy.Co ships via USPS Priority Mail. Coconut wax may become soft/melt due to hot weather. Therefore, during summer months, we ship out Monday – Wednesday to avoid having your candles sitting in hot warehouses over the weekend. Please allow 3-5 days before candle ships from our studio.



NOTE:

Due to temperature changes during shipping, little beads of oily residue or 'sweat', may appear on the surface of the candle. This residue is normal and will not affect the quality or performance of the candle.



All natural content:

Despite the ongoing difficulties in small productions, our utmost motive revolves around being as organic as possible. We extract coconut oil, Cannabidiol, cotton wicks, therapeutic essential oils from natural means to make it certain that our CBD Candle products are offered in nothing but their natural manner for all of our users.