Double Tangie Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain developed by Crockett Family Farms. Supposedly a cross between Banana Sherbert and DNA Genetics’ orange-flavored Tangie, Double Tangie Banana oozes with crystal resin and citrus aromas. Anyone who has tried Tangie knows that this strain was primarily bred for the flavor enthusiasts, so if you’re searching for a strain with an impressive terpene profile, look no further.
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
41% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
