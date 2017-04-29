About this strain
Fruit Loops, also known as "Fruit Loop Haze," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that smells as good as it sounds, Tucan sold separately. This luscious strain reeks of its recessive Grapefruit and Blueberry genetics and takes White Widow’s moderate body effects further with every puff. This high potency hybrid lingers and is slightly stimulating, but overall, mellow. Fruit Loops is a must-have for those seeking heady conversations and shrugging off daily stressors.
Fruit Loops effects
Reported by real people like you
67 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
