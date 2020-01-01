 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Peridot Labs

About Peridot Labs

Peridot Labs is an Oakland-based manufacturing lab offering custom extraction, refinement and formulation services to the cannabis industry in the Bay Area and greater Northern California. Peridot Labs produces custom medicinal-grade cannabis extracts for cultivators, marijuana-infused product manufactures and dispensaries that do not have the will, capacity or proper licensing to produce their own concentrates. ​ Utilizing industry-leading and novel techniques in a safe and controlled setting, we deliver the most consistent, high-quality cannabis extracts available on today's market. Our aim is to move the extraction process out of the hands of amateurs and into the controlled setting of a lab under the supervision of trained and experienced chemists. We believe in the broad application of cannabis-based medicine.