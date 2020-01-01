Peridot Labs is an Oakland-based manufacturing lab offering custom extraction, refinement and formulation services to the cannabis industry in the Bay Area and greater Northern California. Peridot Labs produces custom medicinal-grade cannabis extracts for cultivators, marijuana-infused product manufactures and dispensaries that do not have the will, capacity or proper licensing to produce their own concentrates. ​ Utilizing industry-leading and novel techniques in a safe and controlled setting, we deliver the most consistent, high-quality cannabis extracts available on today's market. Our aim is to move the extraction process out of the hands of amateurs and into the controlled setting of a lab under the supervision of trained and experienced chemists. We believe in the broad application of cannabis-based medicine.