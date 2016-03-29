Periodic Edibles
About this product
Simple, Whole Plant, Infusion Method
Strain Specific Canna-Butter
Product Details
Effects: Balanced
Recipe: Classic Soft Caramels, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Use Case
Reduce stress, enhance your day, support your wellness
Effects Formula
Dominant Cannabinoid = THC
Dominant Terpenes = B-Caryophyllene & a-Pinene
Infusion Strain = See Product for Current Infusion Strain & Farm
Formulated with extra-strength dosing for OMMP patients looking for a smokeless whole-plant cannabis medicine consumption method.
Dogwalker OG effects
Reported by real people like you
217 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!