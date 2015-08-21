Vegan 50mg Balance Caramel - Periodic Edibles
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Product Details
Effects: Balanced
Recipe: Vegan, Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Use Case
Relieve stress, achieve flow state, support your wellness
Infusion Method
- Strain Specific Canna-Coconut Oil
-100% solventless
This simple infusion method preserves the Beneficial Compounds, called Cannabinoids & Terpenes, produced in the cannabis strain we use from Craft Growers in Oregon.
Effects Formula
Dominant Cannabinoid = THC
Dominant Terpenes = Limonene & Terpinolene
Infusion Strain = Bettie Page grown by Oregon Roots
About this strain
Bettie Page, grown by Liberty Reach Farms in Washington, is a perfectly balanced 50/50 hybrid cannabis strain. This high-THC strain provides mellow euphoria that focuses itself in the cerebral space, encouraging energy rather than lethargy.
Bettie Page effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
61% of people report feeling creative
Aroused
34% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
15% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Periodic Edibles
Enhanced Living through Chemistry - Never Miss Out on a Great Experience!
Periodic Edibles is a family run business with a background in chemistry. We rely on the Scientific Method to fine tune our formulas as we strive to produce a more effective and predictable edible experience.
We produce 100% Solventless Artisan Cannabis Caramels infused with strain specific Canna-Butter. We make our Canna-Butter in house by slow roasting cannabis flower in butter at lower temperatures to preserve the Terpenes and prevent degrading of the major and minor Cannabinoids.
We also produce a weekly podcast focused on the Business & Science of Cannabis called Periodic Effects. Listen on iTunes, Spotify or any Podcast App. You can also download our app by searching for "Periodic Effects" in the App Store!
