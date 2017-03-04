About this strain
White Romulan, a combination of Romulan and The White, is a balanced hybrid bred by OG Raskal Genetics. A strong spiced aroma accompanies the pungent mix of earthy fruit flavors. The effects are surprisingly energetic but will eventually give way to the deep body relaxing properties typical of indica genetics. White Romulan is a good strain to help stimulate your appetite or relieve stress after a hard day’s work.
White Romulan effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
