Jacked Up is a sativa strain with invigorating effects that spark both creativity and cerebral elevation. Ideal for daytime use, Jacked Up offers a blissful, clear-headed high and a boost in energy, making it perfect for those looking to enhance their mood and mental clarity throughout the day.



Welcome to the next level of cannabis with Petal Pot Headz, the latest house brand powered by Rebud featuring art by the visionary Evan Hilton. Petal Pot Headz is all about bringing you high vibez and good green! Petal Pot Headz isn’t just a brand—it’s a movement. We’re building a community of cannabis smokers who love to create, connect, and vibe out together. Get ready to light up and lift off with Petal Pot Headz!

