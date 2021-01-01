Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand PHARM CBD

PHARM CBD

THC FREE Wises Landing 300 mg CBD (10 mg/mL) + TerpEnhance Formula, 1.02 fl oz

Buy Here

About this product

Wises LandingTM

300 mg CBD + 3 Terpene Blend in MCT

Mint

1.02 fl oz (30 mL)

See our Wises Landing Page for more information on the terpene blend in this formulation.

Directions for Use: Shake well before use. Adults take 1 mL under the tongue twice daily.

Storage: Store in a cool, dry place, away from light. Do not use if safety seal is broken.

Disclaimer: Keep out of reach of children. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Please consult a physician before taking if you have a medical condition or are currently taking other medications.

Safety Warning: This product has not been evaluated by the US FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product contains no-detectable THC, compliant with the Federal Farm Bill.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!