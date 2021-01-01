PHARM CBD
About this product
Wises LandingTM
300 mg CBD + 3 Terpene Blend in MCT
Mint
1.02 fl oz (30 mL)
See our Wises Landing Page for more information on the terpene blend in this formulation.
Directions for Use: Shake well before use. Adults take 1 mL under the tongue twice daily.
Storage: Store in a cool, dry place, away from light. Do not use if safety seal is broken.
Disclaimer: Keep out of reach of children. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Please consult a physician before taking if you have a medical condition or are currently taking other medications.
Safety Warning: This product has not been evaluated by the US FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product contains no-detectable THC, compliant with the Federal Farm Bill.
