Our hand-crafted, vet dog treats are made with love and perfect for your pups lifestyle. Made only with premium ingredients, they provide a premium quality profile of synergistic cannabinoid compounds that are naturally present in our organically grown hemp oil. Traditional dog treats have filler ingredients and you can not always be sure what is in them but not with Pharm Organics. Our treats are sure to support a healthy and happy lifestyle.



With a beef flavor your dog will love, these come in a bite-sized and are irresistible. They’re easy to digest too — meaning your pet enjoys the same fast absorption and quick relief that humans get with other Pharm Organics CBD products. Our dog treats only use our organically grown hemp oil in a powder format, making absorption into the bloodstream even greater.



With 30 treats per bag, there are more than enough to go around!



Why Pharm Organics Dog CBD Treats

Although each breed has their own unique way of displaying it to you, dogs carry stress with them no matter what size, breed or gender they are. Whenever your dog needs quality CBD for anxiety, these are a must have. These treats are baked in an easy-to-take bite size that is perfect for the car, boat or anywhere around the house.



As canines age, they are less mobile than their younger years. As CBD has inflammation reducing components as well, these assist tremendously with quality of life. These treats are therapeutic for your furry friends and they are sure to thoroughly enjoy them. Not only do these treats give your pet comfort, but they will ease your mind knowing you’ve given them the best product on the market possible.



Use them anytime you anticipate your dog showing signs of stress & anxiety including:



Fireworks

Thunderstorms

Separation Anxiety

Car Rides

Vet Visits

Boarding Stays

Diarrhea and Vomiting

Health Issues Due to Aging

Improve Health



Ingredients:

CBD Rich Hemp Oil, Water, Dried Brewer’s Yeast, Beef Liver Powder, Natural Bacon Flavor, Flaxseed Oil, Organic Sweet Potato Powder, Non-GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Sodium Alginate, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Citrus Pectin, Vitamin E, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Natural Preservatives.



The Pharm Organics Difference

Organically Grown, Terpene Rich Hemp Grown in the USA

THC Free

Independently Tested by Third Party

Free from Pesticides, Chemicals or Residual Solvents

100% Guarantee – That’s Our Promise to You!