About this product
Pharm Organics CBD Skin Relief Salve
Our CBD Skin Relief Salve is the ideal selection for those seeking fast relief of muscle or joint pain and soreness. When dealing with skin issues, there can only be one way, The Pharm Organics Way.
Your skin is the largest organ of your body — meaning that it provides an excellent substrate for quick absorption and fast relief. Unlike oils, which have to be metabolized inside the body, salves can be applied locally for pinpointed accuracy of treatment.
With our Skin Relief salve, the CBD healing begins instantaneously as the product is absorbed. Our Premium Quality Hemp CBD Skin Relief Salves are excellent for treating:
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Skin-Specific Conditions
Eczema
Acne
Psoriasis
Targeting Irritation and Inflammation Directly at the Site
Rashes, Dryness, Itchy or Flaky Skin
Healthy Looking Skin
The Best CBD Hemp Oil on the Market
Our premium quality CBD is processed using a combination of C02 Extraction and ethanol from organically grown USA hemp which purifies & preserves the vital range of cannabinoids, flavanoids, Omega 3’s and other natural vitamins to keep your body in peak performance.
Premium Ingredients
Organically Grown Premium Quality CBD Hemp
MCT Oil Derived from Coconuts
Beeswax
Organic Eucalyptus and Lavender
Feel the Pharm Organics Difference
Organically Grown, Terpene Rich Hemp Grown in the USA
THC Free
Independently Tested by Third Party
Free from Pesticides, Chemicals or Residual Solvents
Back by our 100% Guarantee – That’s Our Promise to You!
