Pharm Organics CBD Skin Relief Salve

Our CBD Skin Relief Salve is the ideal selection for those seeking fast relief of muscle or joint pain and soreness. When dealing with skin issues, there can only be one way, The Pharm Organics Way.



Your skin is the largest organ of your body — meaning that it provides an excellent substrate for quick absorption and fast relief. Unlike oils, which have to be metabolized inside the body, salves can be applied locally for pinpointed accuracy of treatment.



With our Skin Relief salve, the CBD healing begins instantaneously as the product is absorbed. Our Premium Quality Hemp CBD Skin Relief Salves are excellent for treating:



Joint Pain

Arthritis

Skin-Specific Conditions

Eczema

Acne

Psoriasis

Targeting Irritation and Inflammation Directly at the Site

Rashes, Dryness, Itchy or Flaky Skin

Healthy Looking Skin



The Best CBD Hemp Oil on the Market

Our premium quality CBD is processed using a combination of C02 Extraction and ethanol from organically grown USA hemp which purifies & preserves the vital range of cannabinoids, flavanoids, Omega 3’s and other natural vitamins to keep your body in peak performance.



Premium Ingredients

Organically Grown Premium Quality CBD Hemp

MCT Oil Derived from Coconuts

Beeswax

Organic Eucalyptus and Lavender



Feel the Pharm Organics Difference

Organically Grown, Terpene Rich Hemp Grown in the USA

THC Free

Independently Tested by Third Party

Free from Pesticides, Chemicals or Residual Solvents

Back by our 100% Guarantee – That’s Our Promise to You!