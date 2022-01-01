One dose of our highly-concentrated CBD Oil Tinctures and you will feel the difference. Specially formulated with our proprietary, organically grown ingredients, this premium quality oil is sure to give you the relief you’ve been waiting for. Simple and safe, use it sublingually day or night. Our Sicilian Orange flavor is the ideal blend of essential oils, MCT Oil derived from coconuts and terpene rich hemp oil.



Our CBD Oil Tinctures give you results quickly and easily. Each drop contains our premium quality, THC-free, organically grown hemp oil that is held to the highest quality standards. Pharm Organics tincture products are fast-acting and easily administered. As with all of our high-quality products, our CBD Tinctures are THC free — meaning you enjoy all of the benefits of CBD with no side effects and no high. Our premium hemp oil tincture only includes organically grown, premium quality hemp Oil, terpenes, and sicilian orange essential oils.



Basic - 500mg

Premium - 1000mg



Why Pharm Organics?



Organically Grown, Terpene Rich Hemp Grown in the USA

THC Free

Independently Tested by Third Party

Free of Metals, Pesticides, Herbicides and Residual Chemicals.

Backed by Our 100% Guarantee – That’s Our Promise to You