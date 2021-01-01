About this product

Our ALL-NEW All Natural Freeze-Dried Chicken are PURRRFECT for both cats and dogs! Made with only fresh, whole, single-sourced USDA animal protein, these new treats are carefully formulated with your furry friend’s health in mind.



These all-natural treats are sourced, made, and packaged in the USA from free-range chicken from Midwestern farms. We freeze dry these treats from the raw state, and they contain no added synthetics or vitamins and minerals – just pure, natural goodness.



All Pharma Hemp Complex CBD pet products are created under the strictest standards. Pharma Hemp Complex CBD Treats are produced with only 100% food grade ingredients. We source our hemp CBD from non-GMO hemp that is grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers.



Pharma Hemp Complex's irresistibly delicious biscuits are not only tasty but offer the benefits of hemp CBD in a healthy and holistic way. You can rest easy knowing that you’re providing your furry friend the best of the best.



https://hemphealthinc.com/shop/cbd-pet-health/freeze-dried-pet-treats/