About this product

Our Pharma Hemp Complex Holistic CBD Oral Spray/Tincture is made with an all-new cannabinoid formulation! This new spray boasts all the benefits of CBD found in our Original Spray, plus a complete blend of full-spectrum cannabinoids. In addition, the formula base is made from two of the healthiest oils available – hemp seed oil and coconut oil. This new oil blend base slows the absorption of cannabinoids and increases the duration of their effects.



This 1oz bottle contains 1,100mg cannabinoids (CBD, CBDA, CBN, CBG, and terpenes.)



Ingredients: CBD Hemp Oil, Coconut Oil



This vegan hemp oil spray/tincture is made from non-GMO hemp grown without pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Our all natural formula contains full spectrum cannabinoids in an all-natural blend of essential hemp seed, coconut oil, and an all natural oil base



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA