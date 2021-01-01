About this product

The extract is obtained by supercritical CO2 extraction of industrial hemp (Cannabis sativa L.) with no CBD isolate added. The supercritical extraction process also preserves, terpenes, flavonoids, and nutrients. The color of the extract is golden amber.



INCI: CANNABIS SATIVA FLOWER/LEAF/STEM EXTRACT.

Organic hemp material used for extraction is grown and cultivated without herbicides and pesticides. All Pharmahemp™ products are subjected to third-party testing of cannabinoid ratio, heavy metals, pesticides and microbiological contamination.

