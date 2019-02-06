Loading…
by Pharmer's Market
IndicaTHC 16%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

Forbidden Fruit effects

Reported by real people like you
604 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
