Lemon Skunk

by Pharmer's Market
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Lemon Skunk
Lemon Skunk

Lemon Skunk, also known as "Lemon Skunk OG," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from two special Skunk phenotypes hand-picked by the breeder. This classic strain is known to produce energizing effects with a mellow high. In terms of flavor, Lemon Skunk is skunky with a pungent aroma and exceptionally zesty lemon undertones. Lemon Skunk effects are fast-hitting and provide instant feelings of buzzy energy that leave you feeling happy. If you're in a mental funk, consumers say this strain can help you get out of your rut. Lemon Skunk is 18% THC, making it a great strain choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Myrcene is Lemon Skunk's dominant terpene. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression or stress. 1/8 ounce of Lemon Skunk costs anywhere from 25$-35$. According to growers, this strain produces a large yield with stunning orange and green-colored buds. Lemon Skunk was originally bred by DNA Genetics

Lemon Skunk effects

Reported by real people like you
751 people told us about effects:
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
