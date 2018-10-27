About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Mango Sherbert is an indica-dominant cross between Mango Trees, Mango Kush, and Sherbert. It grows fluffy, resinous buds that produce a fruity aroma of mango and sherbert. Mango Sherbert keeps you motivated, making it an ideal strain for an afternoon adventure or creative escapes.
Mango Sherbert effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
