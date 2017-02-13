About this strain
Pineapple Fields by Dynasty Seeds is an extremely odoriferous hybrid cross with a long lineage and even longer lasting effects. By crossing Kali Snapple (Snow Bud/Pineapple x Pre-2K Kali Mist) and Ms. Universe #10, Dynasty Seeds achieves a strain with a sweet terpene profile and energizing, clear-headed attributes. Known to produce a good yield over its 9-10 week grow cycle, Pineapple Fields exhibits purple leaves and chunky buds despite its sativa dominance. Enjoy Pineapple Fields throughout the day to elevate mood, curb depression, and stimulate motivation.
