1. Aroma and FlavorScent: True to its name, Blueberry Banana Pancakes has a mouthwatering aroma that combines blueberry and ripe banana notes with a subtle hint of buttery, pancake-like sweetness. The smell is warm and inviting, often compared to freshly made pancakes topped with fruit.Taste: The flavor profile is just as enticing, featuring strong blueberry and banana flavors on the inhale, followed by a creamy, slightly nutty finish. The sweetness makes it ideal for those who enjoy dessert-like strains.2. AppearanceThe buds are dense and sticky, with a rich green color punctuated by deep purple hues, especially in cooler growing conditions.The nugs are coated in a blanket of trichomes, giving them a frosty, sugary appearance, and are decorated with vivid orange pistils that enhance the visual appeal.

read more