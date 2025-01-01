Kalvara - Kalvara is the first Cannabis Cocktail with Infusion Technology, born from a belief that enjoying the euphoric effects of cannabis could be easier, cleaner, and more consistent. Our aim was to create a smoke-free, no-guesswork alternative to other cannabis consumables. With our background in the beverage business, we developed an all-natural cannabis-infused drink that delivers a fast-acting and precise dose of THC every time.



Berry Chill 1:1 CBD + THC Cannabis Infused Beverage - Kalvara Berry Chill is an edible drink that includes 10mg of CBD and 10mg of THC in a 2oz drink. A fruity, berry burst combined with a subtle herbal note of basil makes this a favorite for all. When it’s time to sit back and relax without worrying about the hangover of tomorrow, this cocktail has you covered. Pour one out (or two or three) and let the euphoria take over.

SUGGESTED WAY TO ENJOY: Pour one serving at a time into a glass of ice. Sip and enjoy this fast-acting edible. No need to wait, our edible kicks in within 15 minutes.

BERRY CHILL SPRITZER RECIPE: In the mood to mix? Here's a recipe to the perfect Berry Chill Cannabis Cocktail! 1 Serving of Kalvara Berry Chill 4 oz sparkling water or soda (berry flavor preferred) Muddled blackberries Garnish: berry skewer

High Bioavailability | Rapid Onset | Vessl® Infusion Technology | Nano-Emulsified | Edible | Drink

