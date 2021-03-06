About this product
Pharmicated is excited to announce the release of the On the Low pre-packaged Ounces! These pre-packaged ounces are filled with great tasting flower that packs an excellent nose.
About this strain
Garlic Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.