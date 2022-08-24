Introducing On The Low brands NEW product!!!! This product contains three different strains, 10 indica, 10 hybrid, and 8 sativa for an all around experience. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.



Total THC: Banana MAC: 22.96 % / Jealousy: 24.74% / Cherry Trainwreck: 25.20 %



Cannabinoids: Banana MAC: 27.25 % / Jealousy: 29.43% / Cherry Trainwreck: 29.96 %



Total Terps: Banana MAC: 1.42% / Jelaousy: 1.65% / Cherry Trainwreck :1.41 %