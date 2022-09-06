Introducing On The Low brands NEW product!!!! This product contains three different strains, 10 indica, 10 hybrid, and 8 sativa for an all around experience. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.



1 Unit = (28) 0.5g pre-rolls



Total THC: Blackberry Kush: 25.19% / Grape Inferno: 27.25% / Cheesewreck: 27.87%



Cannabinoids: Blackberry Kush: 30.06% / Grape Inferno: 32.33% / Cheesewreck: 32.94%



Total Terps: Blackberry Kush: 1.21% / Grape Inferno: 1.33% / Cheesewreck: 1.26%