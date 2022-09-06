About this product
Introducing On The Low brands NEW product!!!! This product contains three different strains, 10 indica, 10 hybrid, and 8 sativa for an all around experience. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.
1 Unit = (28) 0.5g pre-rolls
Total THC: Blackberry Kush: 25.19% / Grape Inferno: 27.25% / Cheesewreck: 27.87%
Cannabinoids: Blackberry Kush: 30.06% / Grape Inferno: 32.33% / Cheesewreck: 32.94%
Total Terps: Blackberry Kush: 1.21% / Grape Inferno: 1.33% / Cheesewreck: 1.26%
1 Unit = (28) 0.5g pre-rolls
Total THC: Blackberry Kush: 25.19% / Grape Inferno: 27.25% / Cheesewreck: 27.87%
Cannabinoids: Blackberry Kush: 30.06% / Grape Inferno: 32.33% / Cheesewreck: 32.94%
Total Terps: Blackberry Kush: 1.21% / Grape Inferno: 1.33% / Cheesewreck: 1.26%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.
State License(s)
PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
PAAA-YPPM-C9FS