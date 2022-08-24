ntroducing The On The Low brands NEW product!!!! This product contains three different strains, 10 indica, 10 hybrid, and 8 sativa for an all around experience. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.



Total THC: White Papaya: 23.62 % /Cherry Trainwreck: 25.20% / Cold Snap: 24.60 %



Cannabinoids: White Papaya: 29.83 % / Cherry Trainwreck: 29.96% / Cold Snap: 30.01 %



Total Terps: White Papaya: 1.07% /Cherry Trainwreck: 0% / Cold Snap: 1.22%