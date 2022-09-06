About this product
ntroducing On The Low brands NEW product!!!! This product contains three different strains, 10 indica, 10 hybrid, and 8 sativa for an all around experience. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.
1 Unit = (28) 0.5g pre-rolls
Total THC: Papaya Punch: 19.51% / Juicy Fruit: 21.99% / Citrus Punch: 22.83%
Cannabinoids: Papaya Punch: 22.80 / Juicy Fruit: 25.82% / Citrus Punch: 25.64%
Total Terps: Papaya Punch: 0.90% / Juicy Fruit: 0.91% / Citrus Punch: 1.31%
1 Unit = (28) 0.5g pre-rolls
Total THC: Papaya Punch: 19.51% / Juicy Fruit: 21.99% / Citrus Punch: 22.83%
Cannabinoids: Papaya Punch: 22.80 / Juicy Fruit: 25.82% / Citrus Punch: 25.64%
Total Terps: Papaya Punch: 0.90% / Juicy Fruit: 0.91% / Citrus Punch: 1.31%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.
State License(s)
PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
PAAA-YPPM-C9FS