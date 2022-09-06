Introducing On The Low brands NEW product!!!! This product contains three different strains, 10 indica, 10 hybrid, and 8 sativa for an all around experience. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.



1 Unit = (28) 0.5g pre-rolls



Total THC: White Diesel: 27.65% / White Widow: 23.9% / Cereal MAC: 16.99%



Cannabinoids: White Diesel: 32.90% / White Widow: 28.37% / Cereal MAC: 20.06%



Total Terps: White Diesel: 1.46% / White Widow: 0.85% / Cereal MAC: 1.16%