About this product
Introducing On The Low brands NEW product!!!! This product contains three different strains, 10 indica, 10 hybrid, and 8 sativa for an all around experience. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.
1 Unit = (28) 0.5g pre-rolls
Total THC: White Diesel: 27.65% / White Widow: 23.9% / Cereal MAC: 16.99%
Cannabinoids: White Diesel: 32.90% / White Widow: 28.37% / Cereal MAC: 20.06%
Total Terps: White Diesel: 1.46% / White Widow: 0.85% / Cereal MAC: 1.16%
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.
State License(s)
PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
PAAA-YPPM-C9FS