Introducing On The Low brands NEW product!!!! This product contains three different strains, 10 indica, 10 hybrid, and 8 sativa for an all around experience. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.
Total THC: White Kush 22.37% / Sputnik: 22.58% / MAC Truffle: 22.94%
Cannabinoids: White Kush: 26.15% / Sputnik : 26.36% / MAC Truffle: 26.77%
Total Terps: White Kush: 0.52% / Sputnik: 0.51% / MAC Truffle 0.55%
Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.
Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.