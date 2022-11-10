About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.
Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.
State License(s)
PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
PAAA-YPPM-C9FS