London Jelly is a strain that produces an uplifting, euphoric sensation. It offers a strong body high that relaxes you and relieves stress. Its aroma is sweet and spicy, with hints of earthy pine and diesel intertwined. This powerful indica-dominant hybrid packs quite the punch! London Jelly Strain is a popular Indica-dominant hybrid that has gained a loyal following among cannabis enthusiasts. It is a cross between Gelato #33 and London Poundcake strains, both of which are renowned for their potent effects and unique flavor profile. The London Jelly Strain is known for its sweet and fruity aroma, and its high THC content that induces a relaxing, euphoric, and uplifting experience.

