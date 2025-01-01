Bubble Yum is a rare evenly balanced hybrid (50% indica/50% sativa) strain created through crossing the delicious Strawberry X Bubble Gum strains. This bud brings on the flavor of your favorite childhood candy, blending sweet strawberries and fresh bubblegum for an explosion of fond memories. The smell is just as delightful with a fruity berry effect that's accented by fresh bubblegum and a touch of earth.



The Bubble Yum high is every bit as addictive as the flavor, with relaxing effects that hit both mind and body for hours on end. You'll feel the cerebral effects first, lifting your spirits and infusing you with a sense of euphoria and ease. The physical effects come next, washing over you in warming waves of happiness that erase aches and pains without weighing you down. These uplifting effects give Bubble Yum an edge in treating conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety or stress, and depression, among many other conditions.

