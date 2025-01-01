Georgia Peach is an indica strain created through crossing the delicious Girl Scout Cookies X Space Jill strains. The perfect mouthwatering bud for a lazy afternoon, Georgia Peach packs a tingly and sophisticated high that will have you feeling lifted yet relaxed for hours on end. Like its name suggests, this bud has a sweet and fruity sugary peach flavor with a touch of sour citrus and nuttiness to it, too. The aroma is very similar, with a sweet peachy overtone accented by nutty earth and touches of fresh berry-tinged earth.



The Georgia Peach high is just as delightful, with relaxing and lifted effects that will boost the spirits, stimulate the body and leave you feeling helplessly stoned in no time flat. You'll feel your mental state reach new heights of euphoria as the high begins to expand and grow, filling you with a sense of happiness and sociability that lends itself well to any conversations that you may have at hand. As your mind flies higher and higher, a soothing tingly body high will wash over you, eventually leaving you completely couch-locked.

