About this product
Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cart available and contains 97% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 3% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1000mg delta 8 THC vape cartridge contain approximately: 1000mg total oil 950mg Delta 8 THC oil (98.5%+ Δ8THC) 30mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent. This product is great tasting and safe way to consume CBD, with a very pleasant result.
Note: Not an OMMA item!
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
159 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.