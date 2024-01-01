PhD Disposable D9 Vape Cart- 1000 mg - Georgia Peach (I)

by Pharmicated
About this product

Cannabis distillate vape carts offer a convenient and discrete way to consume cannabis without the need for smoking or vaporizing dried flower. They come in a variety of strains and flavors to suit different tastes and preferences, and their compact size makes them easy to carry and use on-the-go.

Georgia Peach is a flavorful and potent indica cannabis strain known for its sweet and fruity aroma, reminiscent of ripe peaches. This strain is a cross between Strawberry Fields and Hash Plant, offering well-balanced effects, making it a suitable choice for both daytime and nighttime use.

About this brand

Pharmicated
Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.

Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.

License(s)

  • US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
  • NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
  • OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
