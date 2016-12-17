About this product
PhD Disposable Vape Cart - Live Resin - Blueberry Pancakez
PharmicatedResin
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this strain
Blueberry Pancakes is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid bred by Humboldt Seed Company and Wave Rider Nursery from backcrossing Blueberry Pancakes with Slurricane and Purple Panty Dropper. With dense, deep purple buds and neon orange hairs, this strain exhibits an aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry are especially present when vaporized and utilizing non-butane combustion techniques, like hemp wick or herb irons. Blueberry Pancakes offers joyful, relaxing effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buzz that can curb physical discomfort, nausea, joint pain, and insomnia.
About this brand
Pharmicated
License(s)
- US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
- NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
- OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
