Sunset Gelato is a hybrid weed strain created through a cross of the delicious Sunset Sherbet X Gelato strains. With this bud, flavor is totally everything. Sunset Gelato packs a sweet fruity candy flavor accented by citrusy tropical fruits and light spices.



The aroma is very earthy with a pungent berry overtone accented by tropical fruits and sweet candy. The Sunset Gelato high isn't quite as eye-opening as the flavor, with relaxing effects that are best suited for a lazy afternoon. The Sunset Gelato high starts with a subtle lifted effect that works its way into your brain with pure euphoric creativity and a light touch of mental energy. As your mind settles into peace, your body will follow suit, relaxing into a completely pain-free state that can be slightly sedative at times and is accompanied by a pretty heavy case of the munchies.



