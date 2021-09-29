About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, indoor grown flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our indoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
About this strain
Sherbet Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Cramps
33% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.