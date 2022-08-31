Our promise



pHat Bottom Labs is a Small, Locally Owned & Operated, CBD company, founded by two female medical professionals with the intent of creating high-quality, potent, and natural healing products.



All of our products are grown, extracted, and produced in Illinois, and have been carefully formulated to be potent and effective. All products are NON-GMO and GMP Certified to ensure you can feel confident about using our products. We are also 3rd party lab tested and have COAs for all products.



By joining forces with midwest farmers and using only the highest quality laboratory processing methods, we are producing the best CBD oil products on the market, and creating jobs in our community. pHat Bottom Labs is headquartered in East Moline, Illinois part of the Quad Cities metro area.



When you visit our store, you'll find a variety of products, information, and knowledgeable staff ready to help guide you to a product you'll love.



We also accept appointments for Illinois and Iowa MCPP applicants for certification for a Medical Cannabis card. Appointments are available for telehealth or in person, so give us a call or visit our website to schedule your appointment!