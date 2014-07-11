Hawaiian Golden Pineapple Bazooka 0.3g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
A glass chillum loaded with .3g of flower; the perfect size for a quick and easy smoke sesh. The best part? You can reload and reuse it for a fresh hit, time and time again. A cross between Phat Panda’s top-selling Golden Pineapple and Hawaiian Puna Budder, this carefree sativa is sweet with citrusy tropical notes. Hawaiian Golden Pineapple is known to spark an adventurous streak, and is perfect for pairing with an outdoor adventure. It may not be a vacation on the beach, but this happy strain can still provide relaxation and peace.
About this strain
Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.
Golden Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
353 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.
