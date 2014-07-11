A glass chillum loaded with .3g of flower; the perfect size for a quick and easy smoke sesh. The best part? You can reload and reuse it for a fresh hit, time and time again. A cross between Phat Panda’s top-selling Golden Pineapple and Hawaiian Puna Budder, this carefree sativa is sweet with citrusy tropical notes. Hawaiian Golden Pineapple is known to spark an adventurous streak, and is perfect for pairing with an outdoor adventure. It may not be a vacation on the beach, but this happy strain can still provide relaxation and peace.