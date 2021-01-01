About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Orange Zkittlez is a potent hybrid, combining Agent Orange with Zkittlez. Tasting strongly of citrus, you will experience an uplifting euphoria as well as a relaxing body buzz that will melt your pains and worries away. You may feel more artistically inclined, although your mind may have trouble staying focused on one task.