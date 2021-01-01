Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Orange Zkittlez Bong Buddies
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Orange Zkittlez is a potent hybrid, combining Agent Orange with Zkittlez. Tasting strongly of citrus, you will experience an uplifting euphoria as well as a relaxing body buzz that will melt your pains and worries away. You may feel more artistically inclined, although your mind may have trouble staying focused on one task.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!