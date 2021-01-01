Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Orange Zkittlez Bong Buddies

About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Orange Zkittlez is a potent hybrid, combining Agent Orange with Zkittlez. Tasting strongly of citrus, you will experience an uplifting euphoria as well as a relaxing body buzz that will melt your pains and worries away. You may feel more artistically inclined, although your mind may have trouble staying focused on one task.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!