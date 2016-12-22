Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Sugar Mama Platinum Line Bong Buddies
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! One kiss from this Sugar Mama, and you'll be head over heels! A hazy, dissociative high washes over you in a way that melts away your worries and makes you feel warm and tingly inside.
Sugar Mama effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
37% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
68% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
62% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!