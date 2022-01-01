Hard training and competition means sore muscles, perhaps even injury. Our recover gummies are formulated with full-spectrum hemp oil (35 total cannabinoid mgs), Vitamin D-3, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Vitamin K, Zinc Citrate and Magnesium Citrate to relax your mind and muscles, calm your aches and let your body repair itself. These delicious all-natural, vegan gummies will help prepare your body for the next round. These full-spectrum gummies contain the legal amount of THC as outlined by the 2018 Farm Bill.