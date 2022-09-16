About this product
Blueberry Muffin is an amazing and tasteful indica! From the scent of fresh blueberry muffins to the energetic happy feeling this flower gives you, its one you will enjoy every time! Also the benefits of this strain are that it helps with stress, depression, anxiety, chronic pain, headaches, nausea, migraines.
$1000/LB
anything less than $500.00 will have a delivery fee
$1000/LB
anything less than $500.00 will have a delivery fee
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Phoenix Fields
Phoenix Fields is a trusted source for all your flower and pre-roll needs, from a grow you can count on to deliver!
State License(s)
GAAA-4YSB-HTY6