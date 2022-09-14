About this product
*Made from our premium flower*
Blueberry Muffin is an amazing indica dominant hybrid! From the scent of fresh blueberry muffins to the energetic happy feeling this flower gives you, its one you will enjoy every time! Also the benefits of this strain is that it helps with stress, depression, anxiety, chronic pain, headaches, nausea, migraines
About this brand
Phoenix Fields
Phoenix Fields is a trusted source for all your flower and pre-roll needs, from a grow you can count on to deliver!
State License(s)
GAAA-4YSB-HTY6