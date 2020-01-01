Philosopher Seeds is a cannabis seed bank involved in breeding projects since the 90's, which entered the market in 2008 hand in hand with Alchimia Grow Shop. We are an artisan seed bank, everything is handmade with extreme care and then supervised by reputed professionals of the sector. We produce our own seeds using our own genetics, which is a guarantee of quality. Since the 90's, our investigation, research and development team works hard everyday to keep, breed and share our best genetics. Something that would have not been possible without the task of those cannabis pioneers who brought these excellent strains to our grow rooms.