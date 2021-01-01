About this product

Unlike most rolling trays typically made from wood, plastic or sheet metal; the Phoenician Rolling Tray is entirely made from a single CNC machined, solid block of aluminum. After machining it goes through an extensive hand polishing stage before it is coated in an anodize finish. These manufacturing aspects ensure this will be the last rolling tray you will ever need to buy. The tray, like all Phoenician products, comes with a lifetime warranty. Outlined below are some of the design, innovation and functionality features of the Phoenician Rolling Tray.